Raymond James & Associates Invests $501,000 in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 85.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $530.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

