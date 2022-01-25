Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blink Charging were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Blink Charging by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Blink Charging by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $867.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.