Raymond James Boosts Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Price Target to $37.00

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $147.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.62. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. Research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFED. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

