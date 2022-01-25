Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Statera BioPharma in the third quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAB stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Statera BioPharma Inc has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40.

Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

About Statera BioPharma

Statera Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Its proprietary product toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists in the biopharmaceutical industry with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532 have applications in mitigation of radiation injury and neutropenia an anemia.

