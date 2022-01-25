Raymond James Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $107.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.88% from the company’s current price.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.