Raymond James Trims Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Target Price to $60.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RBA. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global restated a negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $61.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

