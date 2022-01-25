RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of RBB stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. 151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $27.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $546.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

