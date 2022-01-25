Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

