Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Price Target Raised to €20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €18.00 ($20.45) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

RDEIY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 185,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,898. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.