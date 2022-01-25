Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 14.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REG opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $70.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on REG. Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

