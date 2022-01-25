Regis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,328 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 3,330 call options.
Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. Regis has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.61.
Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 214.11% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regis will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Regis
Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.
