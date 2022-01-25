Regis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,328 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 3,330 call options.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. Regis has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.61.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 214.11% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regis will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 5,625,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after purchasing an additional 122,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regis by 16.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 85,370 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Regis during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Regis by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

