Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

RGA opened at $112.16 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.71.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

