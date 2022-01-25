Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.79

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 3894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNLX shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renalytix AI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock has a market cap of $507.60 million, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.31.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,983,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Renalytix AI by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 68,904 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Renalytix AI by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 165,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Renalytix AI by 6,353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 57,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in Renalytix AI by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

