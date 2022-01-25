Render Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $478.34 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $478.34 million and approximately $38.72 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00006444 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004104 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,984,855 coins and its circulating supply is 199,341,980 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

