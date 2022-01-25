Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $6.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $319.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.