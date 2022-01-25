Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MercadoLibre, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for MercadoLibre in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.58 for the year.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

MELI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,917.43.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,026.63 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $957.60 and a twelve month high of $2,012.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,212.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,518.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 645.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,346,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.4% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.