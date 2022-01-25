Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MercadoLibre, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for MercadoLibre in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.58 for the year.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.
MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,026.63 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $957.60 and a twelve month high of $2,012.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,212.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,518.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 645.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,346,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.4% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
