Reviewing EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get EMCORE alerts:

This table compares EMCORE and GlobalFoundries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE 16.18% 17.12% 12.14% GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A

This table compares EMCORE and GlobalFoundries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $158.44 million 1.38 $25.64 million $0.69 8.52 GlobalFoundries $4.85 billion 5.53 -$1.35 billion N/A N/A

EMCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GlobalFoundries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of EMCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EMCORE and GlobalFoundries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00 GlobalFoundries 0 2 13 0 2.87

EMCORE currently has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 123.92%. GlobalFoundries has a consensus target price of $80.77, suggesting a potential upside of 60.12%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than GlobalFoundries.

Summary

EMCORE beats GlobalFoundries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.