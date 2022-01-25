Reviewing Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) & Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and Star Bulk Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime N/A N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers 36.65% 25.33% 12.46%

This table compares Globus Maritime and Star Bulk Carriers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $11.75 million 1.57 -$17.37 million N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers $693.24 million 3.01 $9.66 million $4.02 5.07

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime.

Volatility and Risk

Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Globus Maritime and Star Bulk Carriers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 5 0 3.00

Globus Maritime currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.92%. Given Globus Maritime’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Globus Maritime is more favorable than Star Bulk Carriers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Globus Maritime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

