Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$50.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$35.60 and a 12-month high of C$50.20.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

