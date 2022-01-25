Rightmove (LON:RMV) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($8.09) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.77) to GBX 753 ($10.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 623.50 ($8.41).

RMV opened at GBX 632.60 ($8.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 750.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 714.99. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 810 ($10.93).

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £2,140,563.58 ($2,887,970.29).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

