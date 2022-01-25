Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Shares Acquired by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Riley Exploration Permian accounts for approximately 0.7% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Saltoro Capital LP owned approximately 0.41% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

REPX opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.99.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

