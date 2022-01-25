RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $300.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Barclays from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. Northland Securities reduced their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut RingCentral from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.14.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG opened at $173.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $160.39 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.