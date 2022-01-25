River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 533,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,957 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,149,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,504,000 after acquiring an additional 354,138 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 78.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 38,010 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $204,580,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $10,404,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $315,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

