River Road Asset Management LLC Invests $463,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,835,000 after purchasing an additional 252,213 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after buying an additional 592,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,455,000 after buying an additional 66,749 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,675,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.12.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

