River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 11,402 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $477,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APO opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

