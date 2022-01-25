River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 17,898 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,898 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $132.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.29%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.