Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.96.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $649,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,501 in the last three months.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

