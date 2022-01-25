Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.17

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.17 and traded as low as C$59.58. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$60.73, with a volume of 1,730,052 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCI.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 target price on Rogers Communications and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The stock has a market cap of C$30.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.17.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

