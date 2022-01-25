Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.50

Rua Life Sciences Plc (LON:RUA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.78), with a volume of 15828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.84).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

