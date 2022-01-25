Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 190.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $166,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

