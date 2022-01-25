Russel Metals Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Russel Metals in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Raymond James has a “NA” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.71.

TSE RUS opened at C$30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$22.88 and a one year high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.64%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total value of C$719,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,878,624. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at C$46,872. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,906.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

