Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 574.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 25.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $114,194.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $555.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.80 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.97%.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

