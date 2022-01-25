Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 388.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE HBB opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $182.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $156.74 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 3.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.