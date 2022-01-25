Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $558.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

