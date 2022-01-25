Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,602 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAFM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after purchasing an additional 234,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,628,000 after purchasing an additional 117,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,909,000 after acquiring an additional 88,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 85,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $186.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.27 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

