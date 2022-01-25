Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,712 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after buying an additional 507,383 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

