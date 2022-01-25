RWS Holdings plc (RWS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.50 on February 25th

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RWS stock opened at GBX 494.40 ($6.67) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 611.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 610.05. RWS has a twelve month low of GBX 493.60 ($6.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 838 ($11.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 45.64.

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 599 ($8.08) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950 ($40,407.45).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RWS shares. reduced their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 745 ($10.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 745 ($10.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.93) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.31) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 747.50 ($10.08).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

