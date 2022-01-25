Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,797 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.