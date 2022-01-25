SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $1.91

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $267,905.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00005231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.96 or 0.06583941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,581.31 or 1.00022288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00048873 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,459,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,202,600 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

