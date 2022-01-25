SafeBlast Trading 13.6% Lower This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $949,267.23 and $172,459.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,819.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.63 or 0.00792061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00245634 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00024113 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004176 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

