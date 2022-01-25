Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $499,894.47 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.49 per share, for a total transaction of $499,894.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,726 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,872.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,223 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.11 per share, for a total transaction of $499,181.53.

On Friday, January 14th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,140 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,871.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Friday, January 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,962 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,941.22.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,430 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,932.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Istar Inc. bought 6,287 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.51 per share, with a total value of $499,879.37.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. bought 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.45 per share, with a total value of $499,862.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. bought 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.94 per share, with a total value of $999,816.68.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. bought 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $499,867.74.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $95.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth about $186,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 13.9% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Safehold during the second quarter worth about $259,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

