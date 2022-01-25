Saltoro Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Saltoro Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,382,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $11,160,000. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,523,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FYBR opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

