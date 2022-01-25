Saltoro Capital LP Has $335,000 Stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Saltoro Capital LP reduced its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 393.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 64,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.05. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $54.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.43 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

RICK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

