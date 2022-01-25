Saltoro Capital LP Invests $675,000 in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.07. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.