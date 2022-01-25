SAP (NYSE:SAP) vs. Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Financial Analysis

SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of SAP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Arqit Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SAP and Arqit Quantum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $31.23 billion 5.26 $5.88 billion $5.78 23.13 Arqit Quantum $50,000.00 39,600.08 -$271.73 million N/A N/A

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Arqit Quantum.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and Arqit Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 20.82% 18.37% 9.85% Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SAP and Arqit Quantum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 0 5 8 0 2.62 Arqit Quantum 0 0 0 0 N/A

SAP presently has a consensus price target of $112.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.24%. Given SAP’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SAP is more favorable than Arqit Quantum.

Summary

SAP beats Arqit Quantum on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services. The Intelligent Spend Group segment comprises cloud-based collaborative business networks, subscriptions to the cloud offering, and related professional and educational services. The Qualtrics segment sells experience management cloud solutions. The company was founded by Hasso Plattner, Klaus Tschira, Claus Wellenreuther, Dietmar Hopp, and Hans-Werner Hector in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About Arqit Quantum

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

