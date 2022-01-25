SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $1.64. SAP posted earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SAP.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.34. The stock had a trading volume of 34,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.99 and its 200-day moving average is $141.83. SAP has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

