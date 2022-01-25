Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Barings LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 33.4% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in General Motors by 46.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,100,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $169,227,000 after buying an additional 980,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in General Motors by 11.3% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

NYSE:GM opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

