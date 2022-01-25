Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 93.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 272.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 58.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $807.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

