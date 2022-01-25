Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 125 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,768,000 after buying an additional 841,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $97.31. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

