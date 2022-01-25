SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) is Zeno Research LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Zeno Research LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises about 9.1% of Zeno Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Zeno Research LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in SBA Communications by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,801,000 after buying an additional 91,269 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.73.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,138. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.53. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 124.16 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

